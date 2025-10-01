Taylor Swift sneaks into Travis Kelce's game after partying at Selena Gomez's wedding!

The life of a BFF and fiancée! Taylor Swift pulled a double duty shift over the weekend for her soon-to-be hubby, Travis Kelce, and her bestie, Selena Gomez!

By Elyse Johnson

Kansas City, Missouri - After playing a "big role" at Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding, Taylor Swift quietly supported Travis Kelce at his Kansas City Chiefs game!

Taylor Swift (2nd from r.) was spotted at Travis Kelce's (far r.) game on Sunday the day after she attended Selena Gomez (far l.) and Benny Blanco's (2nd from l.) wedding.
Taylor Swift (2nd from r.) was spotted at Travis Kelce's (far r.) game on Sunday the day after she attended Selena Gomez (far l.) and Benny Blanco's (2nd from l.) wedding.  © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/itsbennyblanco & IMAGO / UPI Photo

The Fortnight hitmaker was spotted at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday where the Chiefs took on the Baltimore Ravens.

People reports that Taylor pulled yet another secret pop-in a day after she attended Selena and Benny's dreamy nuptials.

The pop star's dad Scott and her brother Austin were also seen at the match.

Tom Holland breaks silence after head injury delays Spider-Man filming
Celebrities Tom Holland breaks silence after head injury delays Spider-Man filming

Meanwhile, People also divulged more tea on Taylor's "role" in the Bluest Flame singer's intimate ceremony.

T-Swift reportedly gave a speech at the reception along with Ed Sheeran and Selena's Only Murders in the Building costars (and inter-generational besties) Martin Short and Steve Martin.

The vibe at the wedding, per an insider, was "so much fun" as guests "let loose" and celebrated the newlyweds "well into the night."

As for Selena and Benny, the tipster said that they "were glowing" and "couldn't stop smiling," adding that "there was so much love in the room."

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/itsbennyblanco & IMAGO / UPI Photo

More on Taylor Swift: