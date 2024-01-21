Is Taylor Swift about to drop Reputation (Taylor's Version)?

New York, New York - Fans think that Taylor Swift is about to drop something huge , and her whole squad's getting in on it! Here's what we know and why all signs are pointing to Reputation (Taylor's Version.)

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Reputation Stadium Tour at NRG Stadium on September 29, 2018 in Houston, Texas. © SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

The much-anticipated release of Reputation (Taylor's Version) has been in the works for some time now – that's no secret!

It's always just been a matter of when... and the time may be upon us at last.



On January 19, her boo Travis Kelce made his Instagram profile picture black and white. Ok, so what? Not such a big deal by itself.

That is, until fans started noticing that a number of TayTay's inner circle – we're talking Blake Lively, Jack Antonoff, Gigi Hadid, Kaleigh Teller, and way more where that came from – had also swapped out their profile pics to black and white.

Still not convinced? This is the Mastermind herself, the queen of all easter eggs we're talking about here. Would you really expect any less?

Plus, Tay has been dropping some heavy Reputation hints via her wardrobe recently.