Do Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce plan on getting engaged this summer?
New York, New York - Yep, you heard that right! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly rumored to get engaged on their one-year anniversary.
Buckle up for a fairytale wedding!
On Thursday, a source told Page Six that fans may see the Midnights singer and her NFL boo Travis Kelce get engaged this summer.
"Taylor and Travis discussed it and there is a plan," the insider claimed, saying it would commence on their one-year anniversary this July.
Rumors have alleged the pair held off from doing it already over the winter holidays because "they don't want it to seem like it's rushed insanity."
The source also said the same for expecting a proposal this Valentine's Day.
How long have Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce been dating?
While the two made their first public appearance in September, the 31-year-old singer revealed in her TIME Magazine Person of the Year interview that they had been dating for much longer.
Adding fuel to the fire, Kelce has allegedly also secured the blessing of Swift's father, Scott.
One thing's for sure: the forecast is looking alarmingly uncruel this summer.
Cover photo: Collage: VALERIE MACON & Chris Delmas / AFP