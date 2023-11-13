When will Taylor Swift announce Reputation (Taylor's Version)?

Taylor Swift fans are confident that they've cracked the code when it comes to her highly-anticipated re-recording of 2017's Reputation.

By Kelly Christ

Buenos Aires, Argentina - Taylor Swift was met with an unexpected chant as she took the stage for night three of The Eras Tour in Argentina, and despite fans' high hopes, she did not oblige to their requests for a Reputation (Taylor's Version) announcement.

Taylor Swift may be planning to release Reputation (Taylor's Version) next year. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Wire The 33-year-old singer dropped her fourth re-recording, 1989 (Taylor's Version), just last month, but some Swifties have already moved onto what many believe will be the next: Reputation (Taylor's Version). The latest clowning began with rampant theories surrounding Swift's Friday night show in Buenos Aires, which would have taken place on the sixth anniversary of Reputation. Alas, that concert was postponed to Sunday due to some "chaotic" rain, but fans held out hope that the rescheduled show could see the big announcement. Swift announced both her previous re-recordings — 1989 and Speak Now — at the start of the surprise set, so fans chanted "Reputation!" ahead of her acoustic performances on Sunday in the hopes that they were in for yet another big unveiling. In a now-viral clip, the Anti-Hero artist can be seen taking her earpiece out to hear what the crowd was saying, but once she understood, she simply smiled and began singing the evening's first surprise song, Better Than Revenge. While Sunday was another false alarm, there have been plenty of clues that Reputation (Taylor's Version) will be next, so when can fans actually expect the big reveal?

Will Taylor Swift release Reputation (Taylor's Version) in 2024?

Taylor Swift plays several songs from the original Reputation album on The Eras Tour, making it the perfect time to drop the re-recording. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Firstly, it's worth acknowledging that Swift split up her first four re-recording releases with 2022's Midnights, and while dropping another new album after the second pair may be expected, The Eras Tour likely proves that theory wrong. If the Cruel Summer songstress did drop an entirely new album, the tour's setlist, marketing, staging, and more would have to change, and with dates planned through 2024, she's not likely to release anything all-new until the following year. The career-spanning tour has continually boosted streams of her entire discography, so there's no better time for Swift to reclaim the hits with her own versions. As for why Swifties are so sure Reputation (Taylor's Version) will be the first of the remaining two re-recordings, the proof, as always, is in the Easter egg. In the Karma music video that dropped in May, Swift seemingly teased the release dates of her versions of both 1989 and Reputation. One shot towards the end shows her thumbs next to a latte featuring an illustration of a clock on the foam. One thumb, which is painted light blue (a nod to 1989), is placed next to the eight, while her black thumbnail (Reputation) is beside the two. And when did she announce 1989 (Taylor's Version)? The eighth month of 2023, of course! So, it stands to reason that she just may have plans to announce Reputation (Taylor's Version) in February 2024. Swiftie science goes even further, though, as many have noted that The Eras Tour's opening countdown clock begins at two minutes and 23 seconds, fueling a theory that it will be announced at her Sydney show on February 23, 2024.

Did Taylor Swift tease Reputation (Taylor's Version) with her holiday merch collection?

Though both re-recording announcements from the tour revealed the release date to be several months later, many Swifties believe she will drop Reputation (Taylor's Version) immediately because, naturally, "there will be no explanation, there will only be Reputation." Adding more fuel to this particular fire is Swift's new holiday merch collection that dropped on Monday, which includes a hoodie bearing that same iconic phrase.