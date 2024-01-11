Taylor Swift drops major Reputation (Taylor's Version) Easter egg!

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has doubled down on her recent Easter eggs with yet another Reputation-coded look.

Taylor Swift has renewed fan theories about announcing Reputation (Taylor's Version) in the coming weeks with a snake-inspired look. © Collage: REUTERS & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Baby, let the games begin!

Per Daily Mail, the 34-year-old pop star enjoyed a night out in New York on Wednesday alongside some close pals, including Blake Lively, Jack Antonoff, and Zoë Kravitz.

But it wasn't her famous friends that got Swifties buzzing – it was her outfit.

Taylor was photographed rocking a pair of Jimmy Choo leather boots bearing an illustration of a snake slithering across each shoe.

Snakes have become synonymous with the Reputation era, as the Grammy winner used such imagery in her music videos, outfits, and stadium tour during the era.

The inspiration came from Kim Kardashian, who infamously branded Taylor a "snake" for slamming Kanye West for not telling her he would call her a "b***h" in his 2016 track Famous. The 43-year-old reality star shared an edited phone call, making it appear that Taylor approved the line, sparking a flood of snake emojis in the Anti-Hero artist's social media comment section.

Reputation is one of the two remaining albums Taylor will re-record, and it is widely speculated she will release it first before finishing the project with Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version).

The snake boots weren't the only potential clue that the re-recording would be her next album drop, as her velvet dress continued a recent pattern of green fashion that may also hint at the revamped Reputation era.