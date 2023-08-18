Is Taylor Swift the next Marvel star?

Word on the street is that Taylor Swift could be the next pop star to make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the slated Deadpool 3 movie!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Will Taylor Swift follow in Harry Styles' footsteps by joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)?

Taylor Swift could be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a cameo in Deadpool 3.
Taylor Swift could be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a cameo in Deadpool 3.

Buzz is swirling that the 33-year-old chart-topper could be joining the MCU.

And her dazzling debut may occur in the third Deadpool movie, Deadpool 3!

According to several reports, T-Swift could be making joining the Marvel family as the comic book character Dazzler.

The super-heroine is from the X-Men comics and is known for her ability to turn sound vibrations into light and energy beams.

Sounds perfect for a pop singer, no?

The character is also a blonde bombshell, which would make the Lavender Haze artist a perfect fit for the role.

Also, this isn't the first time Marvel has pulled a fast one under pop music fans' noses!

In addition to Styles' debut as Eros/Starfox in Eternals, Megan Thee Stallion also shocked fans with her She-Hulk cameo.

Taylor Swift is currently busy with her groundbreaking Eras Tour, so Marvel fans may have to wait for the release Deadpool 3 to see if the rumors are true!

