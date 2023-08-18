Is Taylor Swift the next Marvel star?

Los Angeles, California - Will Taylor Swift follow in Harry Styles' footsteps by joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)?

Taylor Swift could be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a cameo in Deadpool 3. © SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

Buzz is swirling that the 33-year-old chart-topper could be joining the MCU.

And her dazzling debut may occur in the third Deadpool movie, Deadpool 3!

According to several reports, T-Swift could be making joining the Marvel family as the comic book character Dazzler.

The super-heroine is from the X-Men comics and is known for her ability to turn sound vibrations into light and energy beams.

Sounds perfect for a pop singer, no?

The character is also a blonde bombshell, which would make the Lavender Haze artist a perfect fit for the role.

Also, this isn't the first time Marvel has pulled a fast one under pop music fans' noses!

In addition to Styles' debut as Eros/Starfox in Eternals, Megan Thee Stallion also shocked fans with her She-Hulk cameo.