Is Taylor Swift the next Marvel star?
Los Angeles, California - Will Taylor Swift follow in Harry Styles' footsteps by joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)?
Buzz is swirling that the 33-year-old chart-topper could be joining the MCU.
And her dazzling debut may occur in the third Deadpool movie, Deadpool 3!
According to several reports, T-Swift could be making joining the Marvel family as the comic book character Dazzler.
The super-heroine is from the X-Men comics and is known for her ability to turn sound vibrations into light and energy beams.
Sounds perfect for a pop singer, no?
The character is also a blonde bombshell, which would make the Lavender Haze artist a perfect fit for the role.
Also, this isn't the first time Marvel has pulled a fast one under pop music fans' noses!
In addition to Styles' debut as Eros/Starfox in Eternals, Megan Thee Stallion also shocked fans with her She-Hulk cameo.
Taylor Swift is currently busy with her groundbreaking Eras Tour, so Marvel fans may have to wait for the release Deadpool 3 to see if the rumors are true!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP