Is Travis Kelce in love with Taylor Swift?

Frankfurt, Germany - If you're curious about Travis Kelce 's feelings for Taylor Swift , you'll need to remain in suspense a bit longer!

Travis Kelce (l.) gave an update on the status of his relationship with pop sensation Taylor Swift during a press conference on Friday, after a curious reporter couldn't resist asking. © Collage: David Eulitt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During an overseas press conference on Friday, a curious reporter couldn't resist asking Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce about his budding relationship with pop sensation Taylor Swift.

When asked, "What is the latest status and are you in love?"

With a twinkle in his eye, the All-Pro decided to play along.

Kelce entertained the question, saying, "What is the latest status? The latest status is I got to see her last week."

"That's the latest status right there," he added.

When it came to the more personal part of the query, Kelce leaned back and slyly replied, "I'm going to keep my personal relationship personal."

Kelce's response earned praises from both football fans and devoted Swifties, applauding the Super Bowl champion for keeping his private life to himself.