Is Travis Kelce in love with Taylor Swift?
Frankfurt, Germany - If you're curious about Travis Kelce's feelings for Taylor Swift, you'll need to remain in suspense a bit longer!
During an overseas press conference on Friday, a curious reporter couldn't resist asking Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce about his budding relationship with pop sensation Taylor Swift.
When asked, "What is the latest status and are you in love?"
With a twinkle in his eye, the All-Pro decided to play along.
Kelce entertained the question, saying, "What is the latest status? The latest status is I got to see her last week."
"That's the latest status right there," he added.
When it came to the more personal part of the query, Kelce leaned back and slyly replied, "I'm going to keep my personal relationship personal."
Kelce's response earned praises from both football fans and devoted Swifties, applauding the Super Bowl champion for keeping his private life to himself.
What's the status of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift?
Despite their jam-packed schedules, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are reportedly "fully committed" to each other, according to Entertainment Tonight.
"Travis and Taylor are all in," a source told the outlet. "The two are very into each other and are enjoying their time together but are also planning for the future. Taylor starts her international tour in November, and Travis is planning to be there to spend time with her."
With T-Swift on his mind, Travis Kelce will suit up against the Miami Dolphins in an NFL clash up in Germany on Sunday.
Cover photo: Collage: David Eulitt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP