Will Travis Kelce visit Taylor Swift at The Eras Tour's international shows?

Buenos Aires, Argentina - Travis Kelce is reportedly planning to support Taylor Swift when she resumes her sold-out Eras Tour next month in Latin America.

Travis Kelce is reportedly planning to attend Taylor Swift's upcoming Eras Tour shows in Latin America, as the Kansas City Chiefs have a bye week at the time. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Starface

Though the 33-year-old singer has been frequently spotted with the 34-year-old athlete lately, her schedule is set to change drastically when The Eras Tour resumes on November 9.

Despite his own busy schedule with the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis is "committed" to continuing to spend time with the Karma artist while she's on the road.

"Travis and Taylor are all in. The two are very into each other and are enjoying their time together but are also planning for the future," an inside source told Entertainment Tonight. "Taylor starts her international tour in November, and Travis is planning to be there to spend time with her."

As fate would have it, Kansas City has a bye week during Taylor's three-night stint at Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires, Argentina, likely allowing him to travel out of the country to attend the shows.

"Travis and Taylor are very serious about their careers, and the two bond over that and want to show support for each other whenever they can," the source added.