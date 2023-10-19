Will Travis Kelce visit Taylor Swift at The Eras Tour's international shows?
Buenos Aires, Argentina - Travis Kelce is reportedly planning to support Taylor Swift when she resumes her sold-out Eras Tour next month in Latin America.
Though the 33-year-old singer has been frequently spotted with the 34-year-old athlete lately, her schedule is set to change drastically when The Eras Tour resumes on November 9.
Despite his own busy schedule with the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis is "committed" to continuing to spend time with the Karma artist while she's on the road.
"Travis and Taylor are all in. The two are very into each other and are enjoying their time together but are also planning for the future," an inside source told Entertainment Tonight. "Taylor starts her international tour in November, and Travis is planning to be there to spend time with her."
As fate would have it, Kansas City has a bye week during Taylor's three-night stint at Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires, Argentina, likely allowing him to travel out of the country to attend the shows.
"Travis and Taylor are very serious about their careers, and the two bond over that and want to show support for each other whenever they can," the source added.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story began at The Eras Tour in July
Travis famously attended Taylor's Eras Tour show at Arrowhead Stadium in July, where he tried - and failed - to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it.
Evidently, his attempt eventually caught the Grammy winner's attention, and Taylor ultimately confirmed swirling romance rumors by attending the Chiefs-Bears game on September 24 as she sat with the tight end's mom, Donna.
It's time for Travis to return the favor with a sure-to-be viral visit to The Eras Tour, where Swifties will certainly make sure he scores plenty of friendship bracelets himself, as is tradition for stars in attendance!
Cover photo: Collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Starface