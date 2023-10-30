Selena Gomez "concerned" about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's whirlwind romance

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has reportedly shared her concerns for long-time BFF Taylor Swift amid her whirlwind romance with Travis Kelce.

Selena Gomez (second from r) is reportedly "concerned" about Taylor Swift's high-profile romance with Travis Kelce and the "media frenzy" surrounding it. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/chariah_ & selenagomez

An inside source told Page Six on Monday that the 31-year-old actor thinks Taylor is "moving too fast" with the NFL star.



"Selena thinks Taylor going to games and galavanting through New York immediately after just meeting Travis is something that is very unlike her," the source said.

The insider added that Taylor's recent history of more private relationships, particularly in her six-year romance with Joe Alwyn, has made her current romance seem "very odd" to the Rare Beauty founder.

Though the 33-year-old Karma artist has been quite open with her relationships in the past, she kept her romance with Joe out of the public eye, revealing in her documentary Miss Americana that to do so was a joint decision.

The outlet also claimed that Selena has found some parts of Taylor and Travis's relationship "alarming," particularly the Grammy winner's choice to confirm swirling dating rumors in September by attending a Chiefs game in the suite with his mom, Donna.