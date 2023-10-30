Selena Gomez "concerned" about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's whirlwind romance
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has reportedly shared her concerns for long-time BFF Taylor Swift amid her whirlwind romance with Travis Kelce.
An inside source told Page Six on Monday that the 31-year-old actor thinks Taylor is "moving too fast" with the NFL star.
"Selena thinks Taylor going to games and galavanting through New York immediately after just meeting Travis is something that is very unlike her," the source said.
The insider added that Taylor's recent history of more private relationships, particularly in her six-year romance with Joe Alwyn, has made her current romance seem "very odd" to the Rare Beauty founder.
Though the 33-year-old Karma artist has been quite open with her relationships in the past, she kept her romance with Joe out of the public eye, revealing in her documentary Miss Americana that to do so was a joint decision.
The outlet also claimed that Selena has found some parts of Taylor and Travis's relationship "alarming," particularly the Grammy winner's choice to confirm swirling dating rumors in September by attending a Chiefs game in the suite with his mom, Donna.
Is Taylor Swift feuding with Selena Gomez over her relationship with Travis Kelce?
Still, Selena and Taylor are not said to be fighting over the matter, but the insider did allege that the former Disney star has turned down an invitation to some of Travis's games, adding, "Selena just doesn't want to be part of the media frenzy because it's really chaotic."
Though the Cruel Summer songstress has mostly watched the Kansas City games alongside Donna Kelce or Brittany Mahomes, she did invite a few of her A-list friends, including Sophie Turner, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds, to his game at MetLife Stadium earlier this month.
Neither party has commented on the supposed conflict, and with Selena and Taylor having grabbed sushi together earlier this month, it seems things are going just fine for the stars at the moment.
