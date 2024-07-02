Joseph Quinn talks embarrassing Taylor Swift encounter: "That was f**king stupid"

Los Angeles, California - Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn has confessed how he (endearingly) embarrassed himself while meeting Taylor Swift for the first time!

Like most of the world, the 30-year-old Brit is a Swiftie. So when he actually met the pop star, he wasn't exactly able to keep calm!

During Monday's episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz, Joseph revealed his awkward first encounter with Taylor.

"I met Taylor Swift once, and I said, 'You're Taylor Swift,'" he recalled.

"She said something nice about [Stranger Things], and I said, 'Oh, thanks. You're Taylor Swift. I mean it as a compliment,'" he added.

Though clearly a well-meaning blunder, Joseph admitted he couldn't quite shake it off afterward.

"I remember thinking like that was f**king stupid. But she was very good-humored about it," he said.

The A Quiet Place: Day One star went on to share that the two are on "great terms" and joked that he'd be featured on her next album – they just need to work the timing out!