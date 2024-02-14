Marvel Studio confirms star-studded Fantastic Four cast!

Burbank, California - Marvel Studios has finally unveiled the stars who will helm the franchise's latest attempt to bring the Fantastic Four to the big screen.

Pedro Pascal (r.) and Vanessa Kirby have been tapped to play Mr. Fantastic and Sue Storm, respectively, in Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four. © Collage: Bryan Bedder & Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

It's official!

On Wednesday, Marvel confirmed their new big four with a Valentine's Day-inspired illustration of the cast in character.

Leading the crew as Mr. Fantastic is Pedro Pascal, landing the star another high-profile role following his success on The Mandalorian and The Last of Us.

The Crown's Vanessa Kirby will be taking on the role of Sue Storm, while Joseph Quinn will play Johnny Storm – AKA the Human Torch. Quinn rose to fame in 2022 with his fan-favorite role as Eddie on season 4 of Stranger Things.

Rounding out the crew is another breakout TV star: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, fresh off his Emmy win for The Bear, who has landed the role of The Thing.

The cast announcement also confirmed that Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four will be hitting theaters on July 25, 2025.

The viral news comes at a crucial time for the superhero cinematic universe, which has been struggling with poorly-reviewed TV shows and films in its fifth phase.