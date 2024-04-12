Paramount gives first look at Gladiator 2 as Disney goes R-rated

Las Vegas, Nevada - Paramount Pictures unveiled gory first-look footage from Gladiator 2 as Disney put on an unusually R-rated presentation for movie theater bosses at the final day of CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Thursday.

CinemaCon welcomed new looks at Gladiator 2, Deadpool & Wolverine, A Quiet Place: Day One, and more. © Jerod Harris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an extended trailer for the long-awaited Gladiator sequel, star Paul Mescal does battle in a Colosseum filled with rhinos, bloodthirsty baboons, and even floating Roman warships, egged on by Denzel Washington's shadowy advisor.



"It is possibly more extraordinary than the first," said director Ridley Scott, speaking via video link.

The footage was met with an enthusiastic thumbs-up at CinemaCon, an annual gathering at which Hollywood studios showcase their upcoming titles for movie theater owners and managers from around the world.

Ridley Scott's sequel will hit theaters in November, nearly 25 years after the release of the original, Oscar Best Picture-winning historical epic Gladiator.

All this week, promotional marble statues for Gladiator 2 have adorned the casino floors of Caesars Palace, the Ancient Rome-themed casino and hotel in Las Vegas where CinemaCon is held.