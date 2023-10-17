Katy Perry officially ships Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

If this Instagram comment is to be believed, then it appears that #lovers Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have Katy Perry 's official seal of approval.

On October 16 Katy Perry commented "I ship it," under an Instagram post from Vogue about the much-buzzed-about new couple!

If you don't remember, the two pop stars had something of a feud for a while way back in 2013 after Katy allegedly stole away Taylor's backup dancers while she was on tour for Red.

But the bad blood between Taylor and Katy is a thing of the past ever since they made up in spectacular fashion via Taylor's You Need to Calm Down music video! The two, dressed as a burger and fries respectively (in a call-back to Katy's camp-themed Met Gala look!), hugged it out in the middle of the video's food fight scene.

Katy wasn't the only one who felt the need to comment on the post, however.

"HES SUCH A GENTLEMAN," one fan wrote, with someone else cheekily adding, "Is it just me or is lipstick smeared 😍."

"my football captain and prom queen trope," said another.

One commenter even referenced a silly recently-circulated meme, writing, "MY ROMAN EMPIRE ❤️❤️❤️"