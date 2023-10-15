Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make their romance official with PDA in NYC!
New York, New York - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have seemingly made their romance official with a high-profile date night in New York!
On Saturday, both the 33-year-old singer and the 34-year-old athlete were spotted holding hands in the Big Apple as they made their way to a dinner date in Nobu.
Photos obtained by Page Six show Travis helping Taylor out of the car before walking away hand-in-hand.
The Anti-Hero artist rocked a plaid gray trench coat over a black corset top and matching black pants, while the Super Bowl champ donned a white button-down with brown pants, accessorizing the look with a white jacket featuring birds on it.
But the paparazzi snaps weren't the only Taylor-Travis moments to send fans into a frenzy, as both stars made surprise appearances on the newest episode of Saturday Night Live, the first since the end of the WGA strike.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make surprise cameos on SNL
Travis appeared first in a skit featuring host Pete Davidson as a Taylor Swift-obsessed NFL reporter, riffing on the league's extensive coverage of the Grammy winner's appearances at recent Kansas City Chiefs games.
Another announcer, played by Kenan Thompson, declares that they're turning to someone who actually wants to talk about football - Travis himself.
Taylor, meanwhile, made an unexpected stop by 30 Rockefeller Plaza to introduce her friend and collaborator, Ice Spice, as the evening's musical guest.
Cover photo: Collage: JC Olivera & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP