Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make their romance official with PDA in NYC!

New York, New York - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have seemingly made their romance official with a high-profile date night in New York!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce surprised fans this weekend with a high-profile date night and unannounced appearances on Saturday Night Live. © Collage: JC Olivera & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Saturday, both the 33-year-old singer and the 34-year-old athlete were spotted holding hands in the Big Apple as they made their way to a dinner date in Nobu.

Photos obtained by Page Six show Travis helping Taylor out of the car before walking away hand-in-hand.

The Anti-Hero artist rocked a plaid gray trench coat over a black corset top and matching black pants, while the Super Bowl champ donned a white button-down with brown pants, accessorizing the look with a white jacket featuring birds on it.

But the paparazzi snaps weren't the only Taylor-Travis moments to send fans into a frenzy, as both stars made surprise appearances on the newest episode of Saturday Night Live, the first since the end of the WGA strike.