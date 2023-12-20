Nicki Minaj praises Taylor Swift's success: "The SAG QUEEN TAYLOR DESERVES!"

Los Angeles, California - While discussing her new album Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj showered Taylor Swift with some glowing praise for her impressive vinyl sales.

Nicki Minaj (l) praised Taylor Swift in a new series of tweets about the pop star's massive success with her vinyl sales. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & MediaPunch

On Wednesday, the 41-year-old rapper gave a shout-out to her fellow Sagittarius musician as she discussed the vinyl sales for Pink Friday 2.

"The SAG QUEEN TAYLOR DESERVES!!!! PERIOD!!!!!" Nicki wrote via X.

"She takes months & years off then comes back with great music & fans who'll never leave her!!!!"

The tweet was a follow-up to comments made during an Instagram live where she responded to fans who were disappointed that stores had plenty of Taylor's vinyl but none of Nicki's.

"Taylor Swift is on a roll right now, so obviously, they already have her vinyls," she said during the stream.

On X, she reiterated that the 34-year-old pop star's success was only a good thing — not a source of competition.

"The point is that we have something to aspire to as we watch the SAG QUEEN Taylor & the swifties & Republic Record," Nicki added.