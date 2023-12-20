Nicki Minaj praises Taylor Swift's success: "The SAG QUEEN TAYLOR DESERVES!"

Nicki Minaj praised Taylor Swift and her loyal fanbase in a new series of tweets about the pop star's massive success with her vinyl sales.

By Kelly Christ

Los Angeles, California - While discussing her new album Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj showered Taylor Swift with some glowing praise for her impressive vinyl sales.

Nicki Minaj (l) praised Taylor Swift in a new series of tweets about the pop star's massive success with her vinyl sales.  © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & MediaPunch

On Wednesday, the 41-year-old rapper gave a shout-out to her fellow Sagittarius musician as she discussed the vinyl sales for Pink Friday 2.

"The SAG QUEEN TAYLOR DESERVES!!!! PERIOD!!!!!" Nicki wrote via X.

"She takes months & years off then comes back with great music & fans who'll never leave her!!!!"

The tweet was a follow-up to comments made during an Instagram live where she responded to fans who were disappointed that stores had plenty of Taylor's vinyl but none of Nicki's.

"Taylor Swift is on a roll right now, so obviously, they already have her vinyls," she said during the stream.

On X, she reiterated that the 34-year-old pop star's success was only a good thing — not a source of competition.

"The point is that we have something to aspire to as we watch the SAG QUEEN Taylor & the swifties & Republic Record," Nicki added.

Will Nicki Minaj collaborate with Taylor Swift soon?

Elsewhere in the X thread, Nicki also revealed that she'd collaborate with Taylor "in a heart beat" should the opportunity arise.

Though an official crossover has yet to come about, the pair famously performed a mash-up of their hits The Night Is Still Young and Bad Blood at the 2015 VMAs.

Rumors of a Nicki feature on 1989 (Taylor's Version) spread like wildfire ahead of the re-recording's release, but fans are still waiting for their dreams to finally come to fruition.

Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & MediaPunch

