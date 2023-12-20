Nicki Minaj praises Taylor Swift's success: "The SAG QUEEN TAYLOR DESERVES!"
Los Angeles, California - While discussing her new album Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj showered Taylor Swift with some glowing praise for her impressive vinyl sales.
On Wednesday, the 41-year-old rapper gave a shout-out to her fellow Sagittarius musician as she discussed the vinyl sales for Pink Friday 2.
"The SAG QUEEN TAYLOR DESERVES!!!! PERIOD!!!!!" Nicki wrote via X.
"She takes months & years off then comes back with great music & fans who'll never leave her!!!!"
The tweet was a follow-up to comments made during an Instagram live where she responded to fans who were disappointed that stores had plenty of Taylor's vinyl but none of Nicki's.
"Taylor Swift is on a roll right now, so obviously, they already have her vinyls," she said during the stream.
On X, she reiterated that the 34-year-old pop star's success was only a good thing — not a source of competition.
"The point is that we have something to aspire to as we watch the SAG QUEEN Taylor & the swifties & Republic Record," Nicki added.
Will Nicki Minaj collaborate with Taylor Swift soon?
Elsewhere in the X thread, Nicki also revealed that she'd collaborate with Taylor "in a heart beat" should the opportunity arise.
Though an official crossover has yet to come about, the pair famously performed a mash-up of their hits The Night Is Still Young and Bad Blood at the 2015 VMAs.
Rumors of a Nicki feature on 1989 (Taylor's Version) spread like wildfire ahead of the re-recording's release, but fans are still waiting for their dreams to finally come to fruition.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & MediaPunch