What is Taylor Swift planning with her 1989 (Taylor's Version) vinyl record roll-out?

New York, New York - Taylor Swift is bringing back the 1989 era in full force with an extensive vinyl roll-out, but is she aiming for something special with the dramatic drops?

Taylor Swift has dropped two limited-edition vinyl variants of 1989 (Taylor's Version) ahead of its release this fall. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER & Christopher Polk / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday, the 33-year-old singer unveiled the second vinyl variant of 1989 (Taylor's Version).

Featuring a seafoam green colored record and a photo of Swift sitting on the edge of a dock, the latest edition is called the Aquamarine Green Edition.

The newest variant follows the Sunrise Boulevard Edition, which dropped on August 17. Both editions were made available on her web store for 48 hours.

At least one more vinyl variant is expected to be revealed, corresponding to the pink CD that was released.

The dramatic roll-out featuring several variants hasn't been done by Swift since Midnights, which included four vinyl variants, a carrying case, and a wall decoration that assembled all four into a clock.

While the Anti-Hero artist sold three variants of Speak Now (Taylor's Version) with different shades of purple, they all featured the same album art. As many Swifties will recall, the Speak Now re-recording era was shockingly short, with the announcement of 1989 (Taylor's Version) officially ending the era just a month after the album was released.

The unveiling of the variants is also notable in that they have been announced by Swift herself on her own social media pages rather than through Taylor Nation (which was the case for Midnights).