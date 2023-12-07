Will Billie Eilish be featured on Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2?

Los Angeles, California - With just hours until the drop of Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj dropped a bombshell with the reveal that Billie Eilish is one of the featured artists on her new album.

Billie Eilish (l) has been revealed as a featured artist on Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2, which drops on Friday. © Collage: Emma McIntyre & Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Welcome to Gag City!

On Thursday, the 41-year-old conducted perhaps the most chaotic of tracklist reveals in music history as the countdown to her highly-anticipated new record wound down.

After dominating social media with Barbz in a total frenzy, Nicki finally dropped a major reveal as she hinted that "Schmillie Schmeilish may or may not be on the intro" of Pink Friday 2.

There's no mystery here, of course, as fans were quick to freak out over news of the Billie feature.

"Oh track 1 is going to be majestic," one fan wrote, earning a retweet from Nicki herself.

Anticipation is running high for the Super Bass artist's big return to music.

Pink Friday 2, as the name suggests, is a sequel to her iconic 2010 debut album, making the moment even more special for Nicki and her fans.

Both Billie and Nicki have enjoyed recent success from the Barbie movie soundtrack, performing What Was I Made For? and Barbie World, respectively, on the hit album.