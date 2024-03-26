Papa Swift breathes sigh of relief as Australian police issue update in punch investigation

Sydney, Australia - Australian police on Tuesday said no action would be taken against Taylor Swift 's dad for allegedly punching a photographer while disembarking a Sydney superyacht during her Eras tour.

Veteran photographer Ben McDonald claimed late February that he had been taking pictures of Taylor and her entourage during a late-night celebration at the end of her four sell-out gigs in the city.



McDonald alleged the star's security detail put an umbrella in his face to prevent photographs as the group disembarked and walked down the jetty to a waiting vehicle.

He also claimed an older man, later identified as Scott Swift, confronted him and "took it further".

"He punched me in the chops," McDonald told AFP at the time. "It was a shock. That's never happened to me in 26 years."

McDonald lodged a complaint with police, but Papa Swift left the country soon after, as the tour moved on to Singapore.

Australian police have since been tight-lipped about their investigation.

On Tuesday, they issued a terse statement to say officers had "conducted an investigation following a report of an assault".