Taylor Swift's dad investigated over alleged assault as "Free Scott Swift" trends

Sydney, Australia – Australian police are investigating claims Taylor Swift's dad assaulted a papparazzi photographer when the star and her entourage were disembarking a superyacht in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Police in Australia are investigating claims Taylor Swift's dad Scott Swift (r.) assaulted a paparazzi photographer when with the star in the early hours of Tuesday morning. © Collage: MADDIE MEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

"Police have been told a 71-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old man at Neutral Bay Wharf about 2:30 AM, before leaving the location," police spokesperson Alicia McCumstie told AFP.



"The younger man reported the incident and inquiries are now under way by officers attached to North Shore Police Area Command."

Australian police do not usually formally identify people accused or alleging crimes.

But a law enforcement source and the alleged victim, veteran photographer Ben McDonald, both told AFP the man was Swift's dad, Scott Swift.

McDonald said he had been photographing the pop icon on a "super yacht" in Sydney Harbor, an apparent celebration after the last of her four sellout gigs in the city.

Video of the time of the incident appears to show Scott Swift flipping off paparazzi as Taylor hides underneath an umbrella.