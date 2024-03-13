Travis Kelce talks Taylor Swift reunion in Singapore: "Two amazing shows"

Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce has spilled the details of his recent reunion with Taylor Swift at her latest stop of The Eras Tour.

Travis Kelce (r.) opened up about his recent reunion with Taylor Swift in Singapore during the latest episode of his podcast. © Collage: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

During Wednesday's episode of the New Heights podcast, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, the 34-year-old athlete gushed over his "amazing" time in Singapore.

Travis attended The Eras Tour on March 8 and 9 before both he and Taylor flew back to Los Angeles.

"I got to see two amazing shows of the Eras tour," the Super Bowl champ told his brother and podcast co-host, Jason. "The last of the leg that Taylor has until she's back at it here in a couple of months."

He praised the local cuisine and its nature, particularly gushing over a greenhouse visit he enjoyed.

"I got to check out the world's largest greenhouse. How about that?" he said. Never once to mince words, Travis added, "It was so f**king unique and so nice. It was hot as f**k in Singapore."

Now on hiatus from her sold-out stadium tour until May, Taylor is back in the US as she gears up to release her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.