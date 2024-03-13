Travis Kelce talks Taylor Swift reunion in Singapore: "Two amazing shows"
Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce has spilled the details of his recent reunion with Taylor Swift at her latest stop of The Eras Tour.
During Wednesday's episode of the New Heights podcast, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, the 34-year-old athlete gushed over his "amazing" time in Singapore.
Travis attended The Eras Tour on March 8 and 9 before both he and Taylor flew back to Los Angeles.
"I got to see two amazing shows of the Eras tour," the Super Bowl champ told his brother and podcast co-host, Jason. "The last of the leg that Taylor has until she's back at it here in a couple of months."
He praised the local cuisine and its nature, particularly gushing over a greenhouse visit he enjoyed.
"I got to check out the world's largest greenhouse. How about that?" he said. Never once to mince words, Travis added, "It was so f**king unique and so nice. It was hot as f**k in Singapore."
Now on hiatus from her sold-out stadium tour until May, Taylor is back in the US as she gears up to release her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.
Taylor Swift pauses The Eras Tour amid The Tortured Poets Department release
Taylor made a surprising shift away from her re-recording project when she unveiled the new album at the 2024 Grammy Awards last month.
The Tortured Poets Department, which features collaborations with Post Malone and Florence + The Machine, is rumored to be inspired by the Karma singer's split from actor Joe Alwyn in 2023 after six years of dating.
Travis has confirmed he's had an early listen to the record, telling reporters that the new music is "unbelievable."
The Tortured Poets Department will be released on April 19.
Cover photo: Collage: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Wire