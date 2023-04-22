Swifties dominate Record Store Day in the name of folklore: the long pond studio sessions

New York, New York - Taylor Swift 's highly devoted fan base of Swifties dominated the 16th annual Record Store Day (RSD) in the search for their very own copy of folklore: the long pond studio sessions on vinyl.

Swifties flocked to record stores to purchase the Record Store Day exclusive vinyl of Taylor Swift's folklore: the long pond studio sessions © Collage: IMAGO / Müller-Stauffenberg / SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

There's nothing like a day dedicated to the beauty of record stores and the vinyl records that fill them, and it's clear that for Record Store Day 2023, Swifties understood the assignment.

Swifties in search of the RSD exclusive version of folklore: the long pond studio sessions on vinyl were instructed by Taylor Nation via Twitter to check out the official Record Store Day website to find a record store near them to scope the album out "while supplies last."

A reporter in Bozeman, Montana named Alex McCollum tweeted a photo alongside RSD co-founder Michael Kurtz as he showed off Swift's illustrious vinyl, writing that Kurtz "says Taylor Swift is super sweet and she was excited to put out folklore: the long pond studio sessions for this year’s RSD."

Given how sought after the RSD exclusive vinyl of folklore: the long pond studio sessions was likely to be, it's no surprise that many stores seem to have sold out of the album soon after stores opened on Saturday, and fans were sounding off on social media about the matter.