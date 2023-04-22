Swifties dominate Record Store Day in the name of folklore: the long pond studio sessions
New York, New York - Taylor Swift's highly devoted fan base of Swifties dominated the 16th annual Record Store Day (RSD) in the search for their very own copy of folklore: the long pond studio sessions on vinyl.
There's nothing like a day dedicated to the beauty of record stores and the vinyl records that fill them, and it's clear that for Record Store Day 2023, Swifties understood the assignment.
Swifties in search of the RSD exclusive version of folklore: the long pond studio sessions on vinyl were instructed by Taylor Nation via Twitter to check out the official Record Store Day website to find a record store near them to scope the album out "while supplies last."
A reporter in Bozeman, Montana named Alex McCollum tweeted a photo alongside RSD co-founder Michael Kurtz as he showed off Swift's illustrious vinyl, writing that Kurtz "says Taylor Swift is super sweet and she was excited to put out folklore: the long pond studio sessions for this year’s RSD."
Given how sought after the RSD exclusive vinyl of folklore: the long pond studio sessions was likely to be, it's no surprise that many stores seem to have sold out of the album soon after stores opened on Saturday, and fans were sounding off on social media about the matter.
Fans react to Record Store day hunt for Taylor Swift's folklore: the long pond studio sessions vinyl
One fan tweeted that they "got to record store day an hour early and they’d sold out of taylor swift folklore long pond two hours ago."
Another fan posted about her plot twist experience in the search for Swift's folklore: the long pond studio sessions vinyl: "happy record store day <3 they were sold outta taylor swift folklore long pond sessions but i got some good finds," sharing a photo of the vinyls she purchased instead including Mac Miller's Blue Slide Park and Childish Gambino's Because the Internet.
One fan wrote about securing the hard-to-find vinyl, but having mixed feelings about it: "taylor swift folklore long pond sessions record store day exclusive vinyl secured but at what cost?"
Clearly, Swifties showed up to show out this Record Store Day, and we love to see it!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Müller-Stauffenberg / SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP