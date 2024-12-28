Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce don matching "corpcore" looks for NYC date night!

New York, New York - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce looked fashionably "corpcore" as they stepped out in New York City for a romantic date night with some friends!

On Friday evening, the 35-year-old music icon was seen arriving at a restaurant in the city.

Taylor, who recently hinted at setting down roots in Nashville after completing her record-breaking Eras Tour, was sporting a fiery look.

She wore a classic Stella McCartney tweed blazer jacket and paired it with a black mini skirt, tights, Versace boots, and a handbag.

Her hair was styled in loose waves and she completed the look with a bold red lip.

The Karma artist's NFL star boyfriend, Travis, wore a similar color scheme: tan pants, a dark shirt with a light brown sweater, a hat, and glasses.

Just two days prior, he had a Christmas Day miracle with his third touchdown of the season as the Chiefs defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 29-10.