Here's why "office siren" – AKA "corpcore" – is this fall's biggest fashion trend

Call it what you want – "office siren," "corpcore," or "business formal" – but this fall the fashion world is obsessed with a sultry mob wife -infused take on corporate chic successfully foretold by New York Fashion Week back in February.

What is the "office siren" fashion trend and why are celebs like Zendaya (c.), Sabrina Carpenter (l.), and Hailey Bieber (r.) all about it? © Collage: Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, Screenshots/Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter & @haileybieber

Work it!

To explain the trend, first think of office fashion.

You know, the corporate mainstays like blazers, button-down shirts, pantsuits, vests, trousers, long hair tucked up in a bun, and prim-looking glasses.

Now add to that a little bit of sexy glam, and there you go! It doesn't seem all that revolutionary, right? Wrong.

For the sneakers and baggy clothes-wearing Gen Z consumer, tailored clothes can only exist through the sensual lens of a character in Euphoria.

"A shirt and tie wouldn't have been considered subversive 10, 15 years ago," Laura Reilly, founder and editor of Magasin, told Coveteur for a trend analysis.



"But with the last of the corporate workforce largely freed of their dress codes since remote work became at least partially the norm post-Covid, the building blocks of 'business formal' can take on new meaning."