Taylor Swift settles down in new home base to enjoy more time with Travis Kelce

Nashville, Tennessee - Taylor Swift has reportedly decided to set some roots in Nashville after finishing out her historic run on The Eras Tour.

© Collage: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire & USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Per Page Six, the 35-year-old pop star has chosen Music City as her new home base as she plans to enjoy plenty of downtime in the new year.

"It looks like this may be Taylor's domestic era," an insider told the outlet.

The source revealed that Taylor ultimately settled on Nashville because it's close to Kansas City, where her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is centered for his football career.

It's also special to the Swift family, ultimately making it the ideal choice over the Grammy winner's frequent haunts of Los Angeles or New York.

Taylor owns both an apartment and a mansion within a gated community in Nashville, but it's unclear where she'll spend more of her time.

Amid Taylor's time in Tennessee, Travis will be as busy as ever as he and the Kansas City Chiefs gear up to battle for a Super Bowl three-peat.