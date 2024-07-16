Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoy double date with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes
London, UK - The NFL may still be in its off-season, but Taylor Swift has found her way back to Chiefs Kingdom!
On Monday, Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City quarterback Patrick, dropped new photos with the pop star from a recent trip to Europe.
In one snap, Brittany is seen embracing Taylor as the two pose in front of Patrick and Travis Kelce, while another photo shows the 34-year-old pop star giving the mom of two a kiss on the head.
"London & Amsterdam, a time was had," Brittany wrote under the post.
Brittany and Patrick both attended Taylor's recent Eras Tour show in Amsterdam, where they watched the performance from a suite alongside Travis.
The final Amsterman concert proved to be quite a romantic one, as the Fortnight singer seemingly dedicated her surprise songs to Travis with a sentimental mashup of Mary's Song, So High School, and Everything Has Changed.
At one point, Brittany was seen checking on the 34-year-old tight end, who appeared to have tears in his eyes as he watched the performance.
Brittany and Taylor became fast friends once the latter began dating Travis last year, and they often teamed up to travel to various Chiefs games together throughout the 2023-24 NFL season.
