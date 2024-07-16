Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoy double date with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes

London, UK - The NFL may still be in its off-season, but Taylor Swift has found her way back to Chiefs Kingdom!

Taylor Swift (r.) and Travis Kelce (l.) enjoyed a double date with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes (second from r.) while in Europe for the latest stops on The Eras Tour. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@brittanylynne

On Monday, Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City quarterback Patrick, dropped new photos with the pop star from a recent trip to Europe.

In one snap, Brittany is seen embracing Taylor as the two pose in front of Patrick and Travis Kelce, while another photo shows the 34-year-old pop star giving the mom of two a kiss on the head.

"London & Amsterdam, a time was had," Brittany wrote under the post.

Brittany and Patrick both attended Taylor's recent Eras Tour show in Amsterdam, where they watched the performance from a suite alongside Travis.

The final Amsterman concert proved to be quite a romantic one, as the Fortnight singer seemingly dedicated her surprise songs to Travis with a sentimental mashup of Mary's Song, So High School, and Everything Has Changed.

At one point, Brittany was seen checking on the 34-year-old tight end, who appeared to have tears in his eyes as he watched the performance.