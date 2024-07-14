One year of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: The couple's cutest moments

It's been one year since Travis Kelce saw Taylor Swift perform on The Eras Tour, thus sparking one of the buzziest A-list love stories in Hollywood history!

It's been one year since Travis Kelce saw Taylor Swift (r.) perform on The Eras Tour, thus sparking one of the buzziest A-list love stories in Hollywood history! © Collage: EZRA SHAW & Patrick Smith / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP As "Tayvis" nears their first anniversary, the frenzy surrounding the superstar couple hasn't died down in the least. Fans don't know for sure exactly when the two began dating, but the stars have spilled that they started hanging out shortly after Travis attended The Eras Tour on July 8, 2023. With two high-profile careers, the pair hasn't been able to escape the limelight since they first went public with their romance in September 2023. From NFL championships to sold-out concerts, Taylor and Travis have had some of their most special moments in front of millions. In honor of the couple hitting the one-year mark, we've rounded up the cutest moments in Taylor and Travis history (so far!).

Taylor Swift attends her first Chiefs game amid Travis Kelce dating rumors

Taylor Swift attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023. © DAVID EULITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Despite swirling rumors that Taylor and Travis had been secretly hanging out, Swifties (and NFL fans) couldn't believe their eyes when the singer actually showed up to the Chiefs-Bears game in September 2023. And with her seat in a lavish suite next to Travis' mom, it was clear that the romance was already flying high. The appearance had fans convinced the two were officially dating, and Taylor later confirmed as much in her TIME Magazine Person of the Year feature that December. "By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple," she told the magazine. "I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date." Taylor would go on to make plenty of appearances at Chiefs games through the remainder of the 2023-24 season, though the networks slowly opted to cut to her less as fans grew accustomed to her presence.

Travis Kelce wins the Super Bowl with Taylor Swift in the crowd

Taylor Swift (r.) flew all the way from Tokyo, Japan, to Las Vegas to catch Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl in February. © EZRA SHAW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Travis enjoyed a fairytale ending to his first NFL season while dating Taylor as the Kansas City Chiefs won their second consecutive Lombardi. The singer famously flew all the way from Tokyo, Japan, to watch him play, and the trip was well worth it – to say the least! After the final play, Taylor headed down to the field with Travis' family to celebrate, and the two were filmed sharing the sweetest kiss in a moment that even the most creative fanfiction writers couldn't have dreamt up. The pair continued their lovefest at various Super Bowl afterparties, and the Grammy winner even officially "hard-launched" their romance with a TikTok video of Travis and her parents at a club.

Travis Kelce joins Taylor Swift on stage at The Eras Tour

Travis Kelce (r.) shocked fans by coming on stage at The Eras Tour in London. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@jorgito_ Though many of the couple's special moments happened within the NFL world, there are quite a few swoon-worthy memories from Taylor's Eras Tour as well. But by far the sweetest – and the most shocking – was Travis' debut on stage in London! The athlete donned a suit and tie to star as one of the showmen in The Tortured Poets Department set, reviving Taylor after her "death" in The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived. Travis later spilled that it was his idea to join the show and that he had originally thought of joining the 1989 era before Taylor suggested the cameo that ended up being the final choice.