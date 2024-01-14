Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes "twin and win" in matching Chiefs gear

Kansas City, Missouri - Brittany Mahomes has treated fans to an inside look at her time with Taylor Swift during the Chiefs-Dolphins playoff game on Saturday night.

Brittany Mahomes (r) has shared new photos with Taylor Swift from Saturday's Chiefs-Dolphins playoff game. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/brittanylynne

Brittany took to Instagram on Sunday to drop new photos with the 34-year-old pop star as they flaunted their custom puffer jackets for the sub-zero match-up.

"Twinning & Winning," the 28-year-old captioned the carousel post.

Both women wore jackets designed by Kristin Juszczyk, with Taylor's bearing Travis Kelce's name and number while Brittany repped her husband, quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Later photos also featured another frequent flyer in the Chiefs' WAGS circle, Lyndsay Bell, who is married to tight end Blake Bell.

The cold didn't put a damper on Taylor and Brittany's celebrations, with the Chiefs keeping their postseason hopes alive with a dominant 26-7 win.

The Grammy winner was spotted exiting the stadium hand-in-hand with Travis after watching the game alongside the 34-year-old athlete's mom, Donna Kelce.