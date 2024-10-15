Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leave fans swooning with MLB date night at Yankee Stadium

The Bronx, New York - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoyed another swoon-worthy date night in the Big Apple on Monday – this time in the Bronx!

Taylor Swift (l.) and Travis Kelce enjoyed another swoon-worthy date night in the Big Apple on Monday – this time in the Bronx to catch Game 1 of the ALCS. © Collage: Mike Stobe / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Despite the NFL star enjoying a bye week, the pair still got their sports on as they attended Game 1 of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium.

Monday's showdown pitted the Bronx bombers against the Cleveland Guardians, and while neither star wore any specific team gear, it seemed only Taylor was rooting for the home team.

After all, Travis hails from Cleveland Heights, so it comes as no surprise he was rooting for the Guardians.

In one clip shared by the MLB's X account, Taylor was seen screaming after Juan Soto put the Yankees on the board with a solo homer – and Travis was (playfully) horrified.

Thankfully for the Grammy winner, it was New York who ultimately secured the first win of the series!

The ALCS continues on Tuesday, but Taylor and Travis will likely be too busy to catch the rest of the championship.