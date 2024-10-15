Taylor Swift unveils two major surprises ahead of The Eras Tour in Miami!
Miami, Florida - As The Eras Tour approaches its final leg, Taylor Swift has treated fans to two special surprises!
On Tuesday, the 34-year-old pop star shared a big announcement on Good Morning America, revealing an all-new photo book inspired by her sold-out concert series.
The book will include over 500 photos, and Taylor shared via X that the book will also include "personal reflections" from the singer herself.
But that's not all!
The Karma artist also confirmed that The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology would finally be available on vinyl and CD.
The extended edition of Taylor's 11th studio album, which dropped in April, was originally available solely on streaming, as The Anthology was a surprise double release that was not revealed until the day of.
Both the book and physical editions of The Anthology will be available starting on November 29 – only at Target.
How to buy Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour book and The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology
Per Taylor's posts, information on their international availability will be shared soon.
The Anthology CDs and vinyl will include all 31 tracks of the album, along with four acoustic versions of existing songs.
According to Target's website, the items will enter stores on November 29 and will be available for purchase online the following day.
"This tour has been the most wondrous experience, and I knew I wanted to commemorate the memories we made together in a special way," Taylor added.
The Eras Tour will resume on Friday night at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium. The final show will be held in Vancouver, Canada, on December 8.
Cover photo: JEFF PACHOUD / AFP