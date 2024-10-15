Taylor Swift unveils two major surprises ahead of The Eras Tour in Miami!

Miami, Florida - As The Eras Tour approaches its final leg, Taylor Swift has treated fans to two special surprises!

Taylor Swift has treated fans to two special surprises as she gears up to kick off the final leg of The Eras Tour in Miami, Florida, on Friday. © JEFF PACHOUD / AFP

On Tuesday, the 34-year-old pop star shared a big announcement on Good Morning America, revealing an all-new photo book inspired by her sold-out concert series.

The book will include over 500 photos, and Taylor shared via X that the book will also include "personal reflections" from the singer herself.

But that's not all!

The Karma artist also confirmed that The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology would finally be available on vinyl and CD.

The extended edition of Taylor's 11th studio album, which dropped in April, was originally available solely on streaming, as The Anthology was a surprise double release that was not revealed until the day of.

Both the book and physical editions of The Anthology will be available starting on November 29 – only at Target.