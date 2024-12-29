Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce turn rainy NYC night out into romantic style moment!

New York, New York - Pop sensation Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen braving the rain in festive looks for another cozy date night out in New York City.

Taylor Swift (r.) and Travis Kelce were spotted enjoying a rainy and romantic date in New York City on Saturday night. © Collage: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire & ZUMA Press Wire

Best believe Tay Tay will always be bejeweled!

The adorable couple turned heads with their eye-catching outfits on Saturday night as they embraced the unpredictable weather.

The 35-year-old icon brought her signature sparkle to the rainy evening, wearing a black embellished coat layered over a mini dress and Christian Louboutin platform heels, per People.

"Stopppp I'm in love with her coat," one fan wrote on X, with another Swiftie adding, "She looks lovely!"

She added her trademark red lip and carried a Stella McCartney Falabella crystal-fringed tote.

Travis, conversely, complimented the Karma singer's look with a chic vibe of his own.

The Kansas City Chiefs star sported a bright red denim jacket over a white T-shirt, paired with jeans, black sneakers, and a baseball cap.