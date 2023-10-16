Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce turn up the PDA-filled heat on romantic Sunday date night

New York, New York - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen holding hands again, and this time it was at the Waverly Inn restaurant on Sunday in New York City!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce packed on the PDA the night after they were spotted holding hands at the Saturday Night Live afterparty! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@devotedly.yours

It's a love story, baby!

After their surprise appearance at Saturday Night Live, the pop superstar and NFL tight end were spotted holding hands as they left the Waverly Inn restaurant in New York City on Sunday night.

The Cruel Summer artist sported a sheer floral green, black, and purple top with a black leather skirt while the Super Bowl champ rocked a beige jacket, pants, and black t-shirt.

According to PEOPLE, the happy couple appeared to be in "great spirits" as they gave the paparazzi a smile while walking back to their car after dinner.

"Travis’s constant smile and the way he always has to touch Taylor that man has it so bad for her and [is] not afraid to show affection. This is what she deserves," one fan of the couple wrote on X, previously known as Twitter.

