Taylor Swift brings back the Lover era as exclusive vinyl instantly sells out

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift brought fans back to the Lover era... for an hour, that is!

Taylor Swift briefly brought fans back to the Lover era with a re-release of her 2019 vinyl Lover (Live from Paris), but the records instantly sold out.

On Tuesday, the 35-year-old pop star's management announced that a special edition of her rare Lover (Live from Paris) vinyl would be available on her website for the next 72 hours.

But that timeline was only assuming that the stock could last through Friday, which – unsurprisingly for Swifties – it did not.

The Lover (Live from Paris) vinyl sold out in under an hour, per Variety, and its popularity could even catapult the 2019 album to the top of the music charts in the coming week.

The heart-shaped vinyl records, which were only available for fans located in the US, consist of four sides featuring eight total songs – all live versions of tracks from Lover.

When the Lover era initially rolled around five years ago, Taylor's lead singles – Me! and You Need to Calm Down – weren't exactly beloved by her fan base. But years later, the album has gotten a new life, in large part due to its spot on The Eras Tour.