Taylor Swift brings special VIP guest to Travis Kelce's Raiders game!

Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift made an appearance at Travis Kelce's most recent NFL game, and she wasn't alone!

Taylor Swift (r.) cheered on her soon-to-be hubby Travis Kelce (l.) during the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Las Vegas Raiders. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/killatrav & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker's pro football "WAG" era continues as she was spotted supporting her man when the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

T-Swift – who made her first appearance during her fiancé's season on October 12 – was joined by her dad Scott in the VIP boxes for the exciting game that saw the Chiefs beat the Raiders 31-0.

Travis' parents Ed and Donna were also seen at the event.

For the outing, the Fortnight artist sported a black jersey with "Kansas City Chiefs" written in red-and-white on the front. She paired this with gold jewelry.

Taylor also added her signature red lip, black-winged eyeliner, and ponytail to the look.