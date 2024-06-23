Taylor Swift calls out haters with new mashup of Kim Kardashian diss track at Wembley show!

London, UK - Taylor Swift had some choice words for people who "talk s***" before she performed a mashup of the rumored Kim Kardashian diss track thanK you aIMee and her classic song Mean during her Saturday Eras Tour show in London!

Taylor Swift (r.) appeared to take a not-so-subtle jab at Kim Kardashian during her Saturday Eras Tour show in London! © Collage: RONALD MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & ROBYN BECK / AFP

For her second triumphant Wembley Stadium Eras Tour show, Taylor couldn't resist taking a jab at the people who had tried to bring her down along the way.

"I was thinking about getting to play Wembley Stadium," she says in a clip shared to X, adding that she and her lucky crew get to play the venue eight times this summer.

"You clearly thought this was a good idea [and] you wanted this to happen. Blows me away. I’ll spend forever trying to thank you for that," she gushes, before launching straight into that piping hot tea!

"On the other hand, it really makes me think about how every time someone talks s***, it just makes me work even harder and it makes me even tougher. So, it also makes me incredibly thankful for those people," Taylor says, before launching into a mashup of her Tortured Poets Department song thanK you aIMee and Mean.