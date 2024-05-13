Taylor Swift concert causes outrage as baby is left on the floor!

Paris, France - Taylor Swift 's latest Paris show is causing a stir among fans, and not for the reason you might think. Why was a baby left on the floor among thousands of people?

Taylor Swift's latest Paris show is causing a stir among fans, and not for the reason you might think.

The TikTok clip shows a small baby lying on the floor of a crowded concert hall surrounded by people.

The image of the baby was allegedly taken at a Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert at the La Défense arena in Paris.



Surrounded by raucus fans' feet and plastic cups, the toddler has a glow bracelet on its wrist while an adult stands in front of the infant, shielding them from the crowd.

It is not known whether this is possibly the baby's parent.

"Someone brought a baby into the Eras tour and put the baby on the floor," said influencer Olivia Levin as she described the scene to her almost 19,000 followers.

"This is the definition of 'some people should not be parents,'" the influencer said, sparking a heated debate.

