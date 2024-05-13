Taylor Swift concert causes outrage as baby is left on the floor!
Paris, France - Taylor Swift's latest Paris show is causing a stir among fans, and not for the reason you might think. Why was a baby left on the floor among thousands of people?
The TikTok clip shows a small baby lying on the floor of a crowded concert hall surrounded by people.
The image of the baby was allegedly taken at a Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert at the La Défense arena in Paris.
Surrounded by raucus fans' feet and plastic cups, the toddler has a glow bracelet on its wrist while an adult stands in front of the infant, shielding them from the crowd.
It is not known whether this is possibly the baby's parent.
"Someone brought a baby into the Eras tour and put the baby on the floor," said influencer Olivia Levin as she described the scene to her almost 19,000 followers.
"This is the definition of 'some people should not be parents,'" the influencer said, sparking a heated debate.
Internet reacts to baby at Taylor Swift's Paris Eras Tour concert
More than 173,700 people have now clicked on the clip and many had a clear opinion on the situation.
"I’m concerned with the child being stepped on," wrote one user, with others worrying about potential hearing loss for the baby.
"In Europe I feel like it’s more normalized to bring your baby places and for them to be safe and fine," argued another user.
A third agreed, writing that "in other countries, [they] park their babies outside to sleep and go into a restaurant to eat. things are different in other places. doesn’t mean they’re bad parents."
Some commenters just made light of the situation.
"So what I'm hearing is you're jealous of a baby?" asked one, with another adding, "this is the sims meme in real life."
"I wish I was that baby," read a comment from yet another user.
What do you think – is the person who brought their baby to the Eras Tour in the wrong?
Cover photo: JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP