Taylor Swift rocks Kansas City Chiefs colors as Travis Kelce attends The Eras Tour!

Paris, France - Taylor Swift had some extra-special support in the crowd for her final show in Paris, France, amid the European leg of her sold-out Eras Tour.

Travis Kelce (l.) was in the house for Taylor Swift's final show in Paris, France – the 87th stop on The Eras Tour. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

Travis Kelce was spotted by fans cheering on his 34-year-old girlfriend as she took the stage for one last night in the City of Love.

The Super Bowl champ was joined by Taylor's longtime pal, Gigi Hadid, and her rumored beau, actor Bradley Cooper.

Also in attendance for the Mother's Day performance was the Karma singer's mom, Andrea Swift.

In what many Swifties were quick to brand an Easter egg for Travis, Taylor debuted a new yellow and red set for the 1989 era in a likely nod to his Kansas City Chiefs uniform colors.

Oh, and did we mention this is show number 87 of the tour?

Paris saw the debut of several new additions to The Eras Tour – most notably, a new segment for Taylor's 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.

And on Sunday, the Grammy winner finally got to play one of the tracks, So High School, in front of its rumored inspiration!