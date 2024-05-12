Taylor Swift rocks Kansas City Chiefs colors as Travis Kelce attends The Eras Tour!
Paris, France - Taylor Swift had some extra-special support in the crowd for her final show in Paris, France, amid the European leg of her sold-out Eras Tour.
Travis Kelce was spotted by fans cheering on his 34-year-old girlfriend as she took the stage for one last night in the City of Love.
The Super Bowl champ was joined by Taylor's longtime pal, Gigi Hadid, and her rumored beau, actor Bradley Cooper.
Also in attendance for the Mother's Day performance was the Karma singer's mom, Andrea Swift.
In what many Swifties were quick to brand an Easter egg for Travis, Taylor debuted a new yellow and red set for the 1989 era in a likely nod to his Kansas City Chiefs uniform colors.
Oh, and did we mention this is show number 87 of the tour?
Paris saw the debut of several new additions to The Eras Tour – most notably, a new segment for Taylor's 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.
And on Sunday, the Grammy winner finally got to play one of the tracks, So High School, in front of its rumored inspiration!
Taylor Swift blows a kiss to Travis Kelce as she sings So High School
During her performance of So High School, Taylor was caught blowing a kiss to the tight end as he watched from the stands.
While fans quickly surmised the song was a tribute to Travis when it dropped last month, the speculation was all but confirmed when Taylor added it to the main setlist and even featured a few dance moves inspired by the NFL star.
During the evening's surprise set, she kept the tributes coming with a performance of The Alchemy – also assumed to be written about Travis – which she mashed up with Treacherous.
Last but certainly not least, Taylor brought back her iconic lyric swap for the evening's final number as she sang, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs."
