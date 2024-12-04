Taylor Swift continues streaming dominance with No. 1 spot on Spotify Wrapped

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift is celebrating another year on the top of the music streaming charts as she holds onto the top spot of Spotify Wrapped in 2024.

The 34-year-old pop star was again named Spotify's Global Top Artist on Wednesday, earning over 26 billion streams in the past year.

Taylor shouted out her fans as she reposted Spotify's announcement video on her own Instagram story.

"Top Streamed Artist AND Album on @spotify this year?! You guys are unbelievable. What an amazing thing to find out going into our last weekend of eras shows THANK YOU," she wrote under the clip.

On the Global Top Artists list, the Karma singer was followed by The Weeknd at No. 2, Bad Bunny at No. 3, Drake at No. 4, and Billie Eilish at No. 6.

Taylor also dominated the Global Top Albums list, with her latest record, The Tortured Poets Department, coming in on top.

But that wasn't all, as her 2023 re-recording of 1989 earned sixth place, while her 2019 album Lover held No. 8.