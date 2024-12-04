Taylor Swift continues streaming dominance with No. 1 spot on Spotify Wrapped
Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift is celebrating another year on the top of the music streaming charts as she holds onto the top spot of Spotify Wrapped in 2024.
The 34-year-old pop star was again named Spotify's Global Top Artist on Wednesday, earning over 26 billion streams in the past year.
Taylor shouted out her fans as she reposted Spotify's announcement video on her own Instagram story.
"Top Streamed Artist AND Album on @spotify this year?! You guys are unbelievable. What an amazing thing to find out going into our last weekend of eras shows THANK YOU," she wrote under the clip.
On the Global Top Artists list, the Karma singer was followed by The Weeknd at No. 2, Bad Bunny at No. 3, Drake at No. 4, and Billie Eilish at No. 6.
Taylor also dominated the Global Top Albums list, with her latest record, The Tortured Poets Department, coming in on top.
But that wasn't all, as her 2023 re-recording of 1989 earned sixth place, while her 2019 album Lover held No. 8.
Taylor Swift thanks fans for their support after another epic year
Taylor appeared in a special message for listeners who had her at the top of their personal Spotify Wrapped lists.
"I look back on this year, and I think about how special you guys made it for us on The Eras Tour," she said in the video, seemingly taped before one of her recent concerts.
"Thank you if you came to see the show; thank you for streaming the music," Taylor added. "It's just been such a wild ride, and I really appreciate everything you guys have done."
Earlier this week, the Grammy winner was also named Apple Music's most-streamed artist of the year, with The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology also being named the most-streamed album on the platform.
Taylor will bring 2024 to a close as she marks the end of her biggest era yet – The Eras Tour – with three final shows in Vancouver, Canada, this weekend.
Cover photo: JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP