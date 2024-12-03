How to stream Taylor Swift's final Eras Tour shows in Vancouver

Vancouver, Canada - After two years on the road, Taylor Swift is set to bring her historic Eras Tour run to an end with three final shows in Vancouver, Canada.

Here's how you can live stream Taylor Swift's epic final performances of her historic Eras Tour in Vancouver, Canada, on December 6-8. © JEFF PACHOUD / AFP

The 34-year-old pop star kicked off her career-spanning concert series in March 2023, sparking a cultural phenomenon like no other and becoming the first tour to gross over $1 billion.

The Eras Tour celebrates hits from all ten of her iconic album "eras," later expanding to include a portion for her 2024 record, The Tortured Poets Department.

Her stint in Vancouver from December 6-8, which welcomes Gracie Abrams back as the opening act, will be the final three performances of 149 total shows.

While the sold-out shows are expected to welcome over 150,000 Swifties over three nights, there are still plenty of fans at home who are looking to experience the surprises as well.

Thankfully, social media is here to save the day, and there are quite a few options for Swifties to catch all of the surprises of The Eras Tour's epic finale live from the comfort of their own homes.