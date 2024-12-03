How to stream Taylor Swift's final Eras Tour shows in Vancouver
Vancouver, Canada - After two years on the road, Taylor Swift is set to bring her historic Eras Tour run to an end with three final shows in Vancouver, Canada.
The 34-year-old pop star kicked off her career-spanning concert series in March 2023, sparking a cultural phenomenon like no other and becoming the first tour to gross over $1 billion.
The Eras Tour celebrates hits from all ten of her iconic album "eras," later expanding to include a portion for her 2024 record, The Tortured Poets Department.
Her stint in Vancouver from December 6-8, which welcomes Gracie Abrams back as the opening act, will be the final three performances of 149 total shows.
While the sold-out shows are expected to welcome over 150,000 Swifties over three nights, there are still plenty of fans at home who are looking to experience the surprises as well.
Thankfully, social media is here to save the day, and there are quite a few options for Swifties to catch all of the surprises of The Eras Tour's epic finale live from the comfort of their own homes.
Is there a live stream for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour in Vancouver?
Over the course of The Eras Tour, Swifties have practically perfected the art of live streaming.
Though there's no official live stream, the best places to turn for quality streams are Instagram and TikTok, where a quick search for "Eras Tour stream" or "Eras Tour live" can often produce quite a few options.
Swiftie Tess Bohne has become the go-to streamer in the fandom, as she consistently provides a live stream on her TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube pages that are reliable.
Streams are often shut down abruptly, so it's best to bookmark or follow accounts with active lives in order to hop to a new one if the stream you're watching ends.
While plenty of fans will want to catch every minute of the Vancouver shows, there is one time when every Swiftie will want to be on a live stream: surprise song o'clock!
What time are the surprise songs at The Eras Tour in Vancouver?
Surprise song o'clock signals the moment when Taylor begins the acoustic portion of the show, which features different songs (often performed as mashups) each night.
The set is performed between The Tortured Poets Department and Midnights eras and kicks off around 10:30 venue time.
Vancouver is located in the Pacific Standard Time zone, so for East Coast Swifties, the surprise set won't begin until around 1:30 AM ET.
As this is the final show, it's worth noting that any major announcements may be streamed live by Taylor Nation, so be sure to keep an eye on those accounts as well – especially at surprise song o'clock!
Cover photo: JEFF PACHOUD / AFP