Taylor Swift drops surprise new song after dominating Spotify Wrapped!

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has given fans quite the treat as a thank-you following her domination of the 2023 Spotify charts.

Taylor Swift released You're Losing Me on streaming platforms everywhere in honor of her dominance on the 2023 Spotify charts. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

As Swifties around the world buzzed over their Spotify Wrapped round-ups, the 33-year-old singer made Wednesday even more special with the long-awaited streaming release of You're Losing Me.

The Midnights vault track was previously debuted on CDs exclusively available at The Eras Tour in May.

The surprise drop was a gift from Taylor to her loyal fans after she was crowned the Global Top Artist in 2023.

"Um ok this is unreal?? I just wanted to say to anyone who listened to my music this year, anywhere in the world, thank you," she wrote on social media. "Getting named Spotify's Global Top Artist in 2023 is truly the best birthday/holiday gift you could've given me."

"We've seriously had THE MOST fun this year out there on tour and now this. Are you serious."

After a powerhouse year that spanned two re-recordings, a record-breaking stadium tour, and a blockbuster concert film, Taylor dethroned last year's winner, Bad Bunny, who held strong at number two in 2023.