Taylor Swift drops surprise new song after dominating Spotify Wrapped!
New York, New York - Taylor Swift has given fans quite the treat as a thank-you following her domination of the 2023 Spotify charts.
As Swifties around the world buzzed over their Spotify Wrapped round-ups, the 33-year-old singer made Wednesday even more special with the long-awaited streaming release of You're Losing Me.
The Midnights vault track was previously debuted on CDs exclusively available at The Eras Tour in May.
The surprise drop was a gift from Taylor to her loyal fans after she was crowned the Global Top Artist in 2023.
"Um ok this is unreal?? I just wanted to say to anyone who listened to my music this year, anywhere in the world, thank you," she wrote on social media. "Getting named Spotify's Global Top Artist in 2023 is truly the best birthday/holiday gift you could've given me."
"We've seriously had THE MOST fun this year out there on tour and now this. Are you serious."
After a powerhouse year that spanned two re-recordings, a record-breaking stadium tour, and a blockbuster concert film, Taylor dethroned last year's winner, Bad Bunny, who held strong at number two in 2023.
Taylor Swift takes top prize in 2023 Spotify Wrapped
Taylor held two of 2023's Top 10 albums with 2022's Midnights and 2019's Lover, which has experienced a significant resurgence thanks to its opening slot on The Eras Tour's setlist. She also boasted two songs within the Top 10 tracks of the year: Cruel Summer and Anti-Hero.
The Karma songstress, along with many of the year's dominant artists, taped a special message for fans who had her at the top of their Wrapped.
"It looks like you listened to a lot of my music this year. It doesn't matter what era you were listening to, I'm very, very grateful to be on your Spotify Wrapped," she said in this year's thank-you clip.
Cover photo: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network