Travis Kelce dishes on how he and Taylor Swift first "fell in love"
New York, New York - Travis Kelce shared some rare insight into his romance with Taylor Swift in a new interview, where he revealed how the two first "fell in love."
In a GQ interview published Tuesday, the 35-year-old athlete gushed over his life with Taylor, saying, "Whenever I'm with her, it feels like we're just regular people.
"When there is not a camera on us, we're just two people that are in love."
He added that the relationship began "very organically" despite the intense media scrutiny, explaining, "When I say it was so organic, we fell in love just based off the people we were sitting in a room together with."
"We are two fun-loving people who have the morals to appreciate everyone for who they are," Travis continued. "We share all those values. It kind of just took the f**k off."
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end first sparked romance rumors with Taylor in the summer of 2023 – shortly after he called her out for rejecting his offer of a friendship bracelet at her Eras Tour show.
The 35-year-old pop star ultimately confirmed the chatter by attending one of his NFL games that September, and the rest was history.
Elsewhere in the chat, Travis proudly spoke of getting to be a "fan" of his superstar girlfriend by supporting her on the road throughout The Eras Tour, which came to an end last December.
Travis Kelce gushes over supporting Taylor Swift's career
"I get to be the plus one," Travis said. "I get to go and be that fan. Because I am a fan. I'm a fan of music. I'm a fan of art.
"And it's so cool that I get to experience her being that plus one for me on the football field... I feel that same enjoyment every time she comes to my shows."
Travis attended several of her concerts before he shocked fans in London by hitting the stage as one of the Grammy winner's backup dancers during her performance of I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.
Though he's no stranger to working his body to the max, Travis told the outlet that what he does on the gridiron doesn't hold a candle to what Taylor did on The Eras Tour.
"She may not think of herself as an athlete. She will never tell anyone that she is an athlete," the Super Bowl champ said. "But I've seen what she goes through. I've seen the amount of work that she puts on her body, and it's mind-blowing."
The interview comes on the heels of Travis and Taylor's viral choice to cross their professional paths by having the Karma singer announce her next album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast.
