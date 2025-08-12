Travis Kelce dishes on how he and Taylor Swift first "fell in love"

New York, New York - Travis Kelce shared some rare insight into his romance with Taylor Swift in a new interview, where he revealed how the two first "fell in love."

Travis Kelce (r.) opened up about the start of his romance with Taylor Swift in a new interview with GQ. © Collage: David Eulitt & Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a GQ interview published Tuesday, the 35-year-old athlete gushed over his life with Taylor, saying, "Whenever I'm with her, it feels like we're just regular people.

"When there is not a camera on us, we're just two people that are in love."



He added that the relationship began "very organically" despite the intense media scrutiny, explaining, "When I say it was so organic, we fell in love just based off the people we were sitting in a room together with."

"We are two fun-loving people who have the morals to appreciate everyone for who they are," Travis continued. "We share all those values. It kind of just took the f**k off."

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end first sparked romance rumors with Taylor in the summer of 2023 – shortly after he called her out for rejecting his offer of a friendship bracelet at her Eras Tour show.

The 35-year-old pop star ultimately confirmed the chatter by attending one of his NFL games that September, and the rest was history.

Elsewhere in the chat, Travis proudly spoke of getting to be a "fan" of his superstar girlfriend by supporting her on the road throughout The Eras Tour, which came to an end last December.