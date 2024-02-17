Taylor Swift fan tragically killed while driving to The Eras Tour in Melbourne
Melbourne, Australia - A Taylor Swift fan's life tragically ended after colliding with a semi-truck on a trip with her family to the singer's biggest concert ever.
On Thursday, a fan's life was tragically cut short while they were heading to the Melbourne Cricket Ground stadium to attend the 34-year-old pop star's The Eras Tour.
16-year-old Mieka Pokarier was riding in an SUV along with her mother and sister to Taylor's show over 1,700 miles away.
Tragically, the family then collided with a semi-truck that left the two siblings with serious injuries and the mom with less life-threatening injuries.
According to TMZ, emergency services made their way to the scene as fast as possible and provided quick and efficient medical aid to the sisters.
But Mieka didn't make it and was pronounced dead shortly after.
The outlet states that her 10-year-old sister, Freya, was rushed to a local hospital, as well as her mom, Kim. The truck driver also suffered injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital.
The investigation into the fatal accident is still ongoing.
A similar tragedy occurred after Swift's performance in Houston, Texas, last April, when another fan was struck by a drunk driver on his way home from the show.
