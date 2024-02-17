Taylor Swift performs epic surprise song mashup at The Eras Tour in Melbourne!

Melbourne, Australia - Taylor Swift continued to shake things up with what just might be her most epic Eras Tour surprise song selection yet!

Taylor Swift performed a three-song mashup during Saturday's acoustic set at The Eras Tour in Melbourne. © IMAGO / AAP

The 34-year-old pop star took the stage for her second performance in Melbourne, Australia, on Saturday, and fans couldn't quite believe what they heard when it came to her acoustic set.

Taylor kicked things off with Getaway Car from Reputation – already one of the most in-demand surprise songs – but she didn't end it there!

When the performance reached its bridge, the Grammy winner began playing folklore fan-favorite august.

A similar mashup of the pair had previously gone viral on TikTok, but Taylor decided that wasn't the end either, as she finished up the mix with the outro of The Other Side of the Door from her second album, Fearless.

And yes, those counted as one song! She then took to the piano to play this is me trying, leaving Melbourne with a whopping four total tracks featured in the surprise set.

Saturday's performance wasn't actually her first mashup of the concert series, as she previously combined Is It Over Now? and Out of the Woods during one of her acoustic sets in Argentina.