Taylor Swift fans pay tribute to Swiftie killed on way home from The Eras Tour

Houston, Texas - After a Taylor Swift fan was tragically killed in a car accident on the way home from The Eras Tour , Swifties are paying tribute to him in a special way.

Taylor Swift (l) fans have rallied to help the family of Jacob Lewis (c), who was tragically killed on his way home from the concert. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & Screenshot/Facebook/Steve Lewis

The 33-year-old singer took the stage in Houston, Texas, for three shows at NRG Stadium (Taylor's Version) as part of her sold-out stadium tour.

20-year-old Jacob Lewis and his sister, April Bancroft, were among the concertgoers at Friday's show, donning Swift-inspired outfits from the Lover era.

On their way home from the venue, Jacob had issues with his car and exited the vehicle to begin pushing it toward the exit.

Tragically, the young fan was struck by a suspected drunk driver and killed instantly. His sister suffered minor injuries.

The siblings' father, Steve Lewis, shared the story via Facebook on Sunday.

"Jacob will be remembered as a loving and faithful young man who was loyal to his family and friends. His last act was to push his sister to safety on a dark street," Steve wrote. "There is no way to describe the magnitude of this loss and the emptiness left in our hearts."

After Steve's post went viral, Swifties took action to help the family after the tragedy.