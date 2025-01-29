Taylor Swift fangirls over Travis Kelce with adorable podcast praise

Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift revealed she's a loyal fan of her boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast as she mingled with his producing team at his latest NFL game.

Taylor Swift (l.) revealed she's a loyal fan of her boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast as she mingled with his producing team at his latest NFL game. © DAVID EULITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

During Wednesday's episode of New Heights, the 35-year-old athlete and his co-host Jason Kelce chatted with Brandon Borders and Jake Chatzky – both of whom are producers on the show.

Travis invited the pair to attend the AFC Championship on Sunday, where they met Taylor in his VIP suite at Arrowhead Stadium.

Brandon gushed over the 35-year-old pop star's kindness, revealing that she knew them both by name and was thrilled to "finally" be meeting them.

"She listens every week," Travis said, while Brandon revealed that "she was very complimentary of the show" during their convo.

"She gave us some creative compliments," the producer added.

Travis echoed their appreciation of his girlfriend, calling Taylor "a pro" when it comes to breaking the ice with people.

He even dropped her nickname as he told Brandon and Jake, "I appreciate you guys saying those things about Tay."