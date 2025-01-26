Taylor Swift rocks Louis Vuitton 'fit to cheer on Travis Kelce in AFC Championship

Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift opted for a designer look as she headed to Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The 35-year-old pop star sported an oversized Louis Vuitton zip-up paired with a pleated black skirt, along with a Louis Vuitton black knit beanie and black purse.

She also sported red tights in a nod to the team's signature hue.

Taylor made the AFC Championship a family affair, bringing along her mom Andrea, dad Scott, and brother Austin.

The Cruel Summer singer has attended several of the Chiefs' home games this season, and she was in the house last weekend to watch Kansas City take on the Houston Texans.

Sunday's showdown is the most important yet, though, as the Chiefs are battling the Buffalo Bills for a spot in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans next month.

Should Kansas City emerge victorious, they will be competing for a historic Super Bowl three-peat.