Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce share sweet on-field kiss after Chiefs' AFC Championship win!

Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift and her boo Travis Kelce celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs' dramatic AFC Championship victory over the Buffalo Bills Sunday night with a sweet moment on the football field!

Taylor Swift (r.) and her boyfriend Travis Kelce (l.) celebrated on the field after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills at the AFC Championship game on Sunday night. © JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 35-year-old music icon turned heads immediately after arriving at the stadium in a decked-out Louis Vuitton 'fit paired with striking red tights.

Taylor spent the game cheering from the VIP suite, joined by her parents Andrea and Scott, brother Austin, and Travis' mom Donna.

After the Chiefs secured their spot in Super Bowl LIX, she ran to Travis on the field for a victory smooch!

She even took a moment to celebrate alongside Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, per USA Today.

Taylor's presence comes during her offseason following the end of the Eras Tour in December, and it's clear the support is a game-changer for Travis.