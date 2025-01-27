Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce share sweet on-field kiss after Chiefs' AFC Championship win!
Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift and her boo Travis Kelce celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs' dramatic AFC Championship victory over the Buffalo Bills Sunday night with a sweet moment on the football field!
The 35-year-old music icon turned heads immediately after arriving at the stadium in a decked-out Louis Vuitton 'fit paired with striking red tights.
Taylor spent the game cheering from the VIP suite, joined by her parents Andrea and Scott, brother Austin, and Travis' mom Donna.
After the Chiefs secured their spot in Super Bowl LIX, she ran to Travis on the field for a victory smooch!
She even took a moment to celebrate alongside Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, per USA Today.
Taylor's presence comes during her offseason following the end of the Eras Tour in December, and it's clear the support is a game-changer for Travis.
Travis Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift's incredible support at NFL games
"I'm enjoying all aspects of life, me and Taylor are happy," the 35-year-old athlete shared during an appearance on The Stephen A Smith Show, per E! News.
He noted how much he appreciates "having that confidence and comfort off the field and all the support I could ever ask for in the stadium."
While Taylor has promised to cheer him on "as long as he wants to be on the field," Travis is just as committed to showing up for her.
"I wanted to be at the concerts supporting her and being there for her," he said.
"Making sure she feels comfortable and supported in everything she's doing in life," Trav added.
Who else just can't get enough of these two crazy kids?
Cover photo: JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP