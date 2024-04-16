Taylor Swift fans hit by thousands of ticket scams ahead of next leg on The Eras Tour

London, UK - Thousands of fans of pop megastar Taylor Swift have been hit by a wave of concert ticket scams ahead of her tour in the UK later this year, a British bank said Wednesday.

Thousands of Taylor Swift fans have been targeted by ticket scams ahead of the pop star's arrival in UK for The Eras Tour this summer. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

At least 3,000 victims are likely to have been tricked into buying fake tickets since July, with over £1 million ($1.24 million) being lost to fraudsters so far, Lloyds Bank said.

The average amount lost by each victim was £332 ($412.71), though in some cases, it was more than £1,000 ($1,243.05).

The bank said more than 90% of reported cases started with fake advertisements or posts on Facebook.

Concert ticket scams had risen by 158% since last summer compared to the same period a year earlier, the bank added.

Beyoncé, Coldplay, and Harry Styles are the artists most commonly used in the targeting, it noted.

Across all concert ticket scams, victims were losing £133 ($165.33) on average.