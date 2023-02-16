Taylor Swift-inspired Starbucks drink takes TikTok by storm

Culver City, California - Swifties have crafted a new drink inspired by Taylor Swift 's latest single, and TikTok can't get enough.

Taylor Swift fans have created a Starbucks order inspired by her song Lavender Haze. © Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP & Screenshot/TikTok/@alexiaencinas13

Calling all Starbucks lovers!

A fan-created order inspired by Taylor's song Lavender Haze has taken social media by storm.

Though the drink isn't on Starbucks' regular menu, the secret recipe has been circulating online.

The fruity drink includes Passion Iced Tea, soy milk, vanilla syrup, and a scoop of blackberry inclusions.

For a Venti, six pumps of syrup are standard, but the Starbucks app will adjust the number according to size.

The combination makes the perfect shade of purple to match Swift's sultry lavender aesthetic for the Midnights track.

The Swift-inspired order was created by TikTok user @alexiaencinas13 last month.

Another rendition of the drink from Totally the Bomb takes the sweetness to the next level by swapping the vanilla syrup for vanilla sweet cream cold foam and two pumps of honey blend syrup.

The original recipe can also be ordered blended, making for a Lavender Haze frappuccino.

Swifties have sung the praises of the festive drink, with one fan comparing the sweet treat's taste to a creamsicle.