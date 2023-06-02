Taylor Swift is taking The Eras Tour to Latin America, but will she add more international dates?

Chicago, Illinois - There's nothing Taylor Swift loves more than scheming up a master plan that takes Swifties – and the music world – by storm. Shortly after Taylor Nation teased that the Grammy-winning music artist may have some international Eras Tour tricks up her sleeve, Swift pulled a fast one.

Taylor Swift is bringing The Eras Tour to Latin America, but she's not stopping there. © Collage: SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

Taylor Nation, Swift's official management team, partook in some light trolling on Friday morning, and the clues many Swifties assumed they were dropping have now come to fruition.

Hours before Swift is set to take the stage at Soldier Field in Chicago for The Eras Tour, Taylor Nation posted a photo of Swift in her Reputation era 'fit from the show alongside a tweet that reads: "Where in the world are you screaming 1 2 3 let's go b**ch from right now..."

One hour later, Swift confirmed what many Swifties assumed was happening in the replies by announcing eight Latin America Eras Tour dates, but the Mastermind didn't stop there.