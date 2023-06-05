What unexpected songs will Taylor Swift perform at The Eras Tour in Chicago?

Taylor Swift is bringing The Eras Tour to Chicago, and with surprise song predictions in full force, some Swifties believe they've cracked the code.

Chicago, Illinois - It's almost the weekend and you know what that means...it's time to predict Taylor Swift's surprise songs at The Eras Tour!

Taylor Swift will play three shows in Chicago at Solider Field on June 2, 3, and 4. © collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP The 33-year-old is heading to Chicago for three nights at Soldier Field on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with support from opening acts Gracie Abrams, MUNA, girl in red, and OWENN. After a weekend filled with city-centric songs in East Rutherford, Chicago is a bit trickier to predict, as Swift doesn't have a wealth of songs inspired by the area as she does for New York. But fear not, as many Swifties have come up with intriguing theories about what the Anti-Hero singer has in store for fans. Swift has performed a few of her opening act's favorite songs of her to thank them for joining her on the tour, and with girl in red, whose real name is Marie Ulven, making her debut this weekend, it's worth investigating what this could mean for Chicago's surprise songs.

Will Taylor Swift play surprise songs from folklore in Chicago?

Taylor Swift (l) may play a surprise song from folklore to honor opening act Marie Ulven (r), better known as girl in red. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Ulven has said that she learned to play guitar to Begin Again, but since Swift has performed that already, the more likely choice is something off of folklore, which is Ulven's favorite album.

So what's left from folklore? epiphany, peace, hoax, the lakes, and exile, are all possible, but exile would likely require a special appearance by Justin Vernon of Bon Iver, who is currently on tour abroad. Swift hasn't played a folklore song during the acoustic set since April 15, so it's definitely a likely time for her to bring it back. On the more unhinged side, one fan theorized that Swift might play Innocent, which was her response to Kanye West's interruption of her 2009 VMAs acceptance speech, as Chicago is the rapper's hometown (and his daughter's name). If the Lavender Haze artist decides to reference Ye in a less forgiving way, Reputation may be a likely candidate, perhaps This is Why We Can't Have Nice Things to really hammer home the shade? Other contenders include a Speak Now performance or two, especially since she hasn't played a surprise song from it since May 7. While it may indeed be Innocent, other options include Haunted, Never Grow Up, The Story of Us, and more.